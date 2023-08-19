53 minutes ago

Athletico de Abidjan has been drawn into Group B of the WAFU B Women's Champions League qualifiers, alongside Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Amis Du Monde from Togo.

Following the withdrawal of AS Garde Nationale from Niger, the organizers held a mini draw in Benin City on Friday to determine the new groupings.

Group A now consists of Delta Queens from Nigeria, USFA from Burkina Faso, and Sam Nelly FC from the Benin Republic.

The competition's kickoff, originally scheduled for Friday, August 18, has been postponed to Sunday, August 20, 2023.

The victorious team in the WAFU B Women's Champions League qualifiers will earn the opportunity to represent the sub-region in the upcoming CAF Women's Champions League's third edition.