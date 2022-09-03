2 hours ago

Ghana's Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC crashed out of the WAFU Zone B finals as they were heavily beaten by Nigerian side Bayelsa Queens.

The Nigeria side inflicted a 3-0 defeat on the Ghanaian champions in a match that was one-sided.

Both sides meet in the group stages and it ended in a draw but this time the Nigerians inflicted a heavy defeat on Ghana.

As early as the 11th minute the Nigerians took the lead through the penalty spot after a foul by the Ghanaian side.

Eleven minutes later, they added the second goal to seemingly put the game beyond the Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC.

On the stroke of halftime, the Nigerians diminished any hope of the finals being a contest as the made it 3-0.

They was no fight back from the Ghanaians in the second half as the Nigerians booked their place at the second edition of the CAF Women's Champions League.