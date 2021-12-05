4 hours ago

Tongues are wagging among the nation's top farmers, following the selection of Alhaji Mashud Mohammed, a known ally of the Minister of Agriculture as the 2021 National Best Farmer.

Alhaji Mashud Mohammed was adjudged the National Best Farmer during the National Farmer's Day celebration in Cape Coast on Friday, but it has emerged that the winner is a close friend of Dr. Afriyie Akoto, the Minister of Agriculture, and he has been advancing the political interests of the Agric Minister in the north.

The 2021 National Best Farmer is said to be a political coordinator of the Agric Minister in the northern region, and he has been holding meetings to advance the Presidential aspirations of his good friend.

Some farmers have expressed their displeasure and wondered whether the prestigious award is now being turned into a platform for rewarding friends.

"This has been a prestigious award which has, for many years, recognised and rewarded the hard work of farmers. Let us not turn it into a platform for rewarding friends," one angry Farmer said.

"There are many big farmers who were eligible for this award. But when a known friend of the Agric Minister emerges as the winner, it raises eyebrows. Then people will begin to ask questions. Is it because he is a coordinator for the Minister in the north?,' another angry farmer asked.

Alhaji Mashud Mohammed is based in the Mion District of the Northern Region.

For his prize, he received GH₵600,000 from the Agricultural Development Bank, 500,000 worth of insurance cover from GLICO Insurance, and ua study trip to Israel, sponsored by Broadspectrum Limited.

His prize also includes a two-bed room flat at any location of his choice in the country.

