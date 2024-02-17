1 hour ago

At 23 years old, attacking midfielder Wahid Issahaku has already built an impressive resume with Division One side Wa Power SC, featuring stints with Ghanaian top-flight club Aduana FC.

After two seasons, Issahaku now spearheads the Upper West side, utilising his technical brilliance and keen eye for goal to fuel hopes of reaching the elite Premier League.

Currently, Issahaku's magic has Wa Power pursuing a historic MTN FA Cup run. His three goals and two assists carried the club to the round of 16 versus familiar foes Aduana FC this weekend in an away clash brimming with intrigue.

Less than a year after leaving the club, Issahaku returns seeking an upset to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals. Beyond the Cup's glory, he and his teammates have set sights on a far greater prize - promotion to the Premier League.

Issahaku joined Wa Power before last season, leaving city rivals Wa Suntaa SC as the engine meant to drive the club's top-flight advancement push. Additional attacking firepower like Saturday’s opponent, Boafoakwa Tano, makes this season's Division One campaign Wa Power’s best Premier League promotion chance yet.

Wahid Issahaku epitomises the creative potential unlocked when marrying athleticism with artistic flair. While blazing speed and balance allow Issahaku to breeze past opponents, his relationship with the ball elevates him further.

Few midfielders caress and paint with their passes the way Issahaku does when orchestrating Wa Power SC's attack. He leads graceful give-and-go exchanges or springs counterattacks with clever flicks around the corner.

Issahaku also crafts unique scoring chances from distance, striking free kicks with wicked bends or unleashing thunderous rifled shots.

His signature, though, comes from weaving at high speeds through defences before applying a delicate final touch. With Issahaku making waves at Wa Power, fans have witnessed the birth of Ghana's next artist virtuoso on the pitch.

His vision, passing range, and extended shooting skillset are readymade for the top tier.

With special talents like Issahaku leading the charge, the club looks to secure a milestone promotion place or even capture the outright Division One title.

While Aduana FC may already regret letting a bright talent like Issahaku depart, Premier League powerhouses will certainly come calling if he eliminates his ex-club from Cup contention.

Wa Power executives hope to extend Issahaku's stay despite outside interest. His local roots foster an instant bond with supporters. Off the pitch, Issahaku also gives back through his Light Foundation charity work aimed at deprived regional youth.

As Wa Power shape their top-flight destiny, Issahaku shoulders more responsibility in each match. His technical quality and eye for spectacular goals provide moments of magic that can turn any contest. With Issahaku pulling the strings, this year may finally witness Wa Power SC’s Premier League dream materialise.