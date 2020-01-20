1 hour ago

Ghana international midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has arrived in Milan to undergo a mandatory medical test ahead of his imminent move to Jiangsu Suning SC.

The 29-year old is set for medical in Italy on Tuesday ahead of his switch to the Chinese super league club, according to report.

Spanish La Liga side Deportivo Alaves announced the transfer of the Black Stars midfielder to the Chinese top-flight club after reaching an agreement on Saturday

Reports are that the 29-year-old will leave for China to sign a contract with the Nanjing Olympic Stadium outfit after passing the medical test schedule to take place in Milan.

He joined Alaves in 2017, after agreeing to end his contract with Greek side Panathinaikos, following previous spells at Elche, Villarreal, Espanyol, Celtic, Las Palmas and Granada.

Wakaso has capped 58 times for the senior national team of Ghana