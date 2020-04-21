1 hour ago

Mubarak Wakaso of Ghana during the International Friendly match between South Africa and Ghana at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban South Africa on 11 October 2016 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Ghanaian midfield kingpin, Mubarak Wakaso has reiterated that the nation's Flagship national team, the Black Stars is full of politics and that has played a role in the country's trophy-less run.

Four-time African champions Ghana have been without a major trophy since 1982 and the former Alaves man believes football politics is undermining their capabilities of winning a trophy.

“I will speak the truth today, do you know our problem about the game? Maybe we know but we don’t want to say it but i think politics ruins the Blacks Stars at times,” Wakaso revealed in an interview with Angel TV.

According to him, anytime a new government assumes office, being it either NPP or NDC they try to use the Black Stars to fight each other politically which brings down the spirit of the team.

Wakaso has been an integral member of the Black Stars and was part of the squad that reach the finals in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

So far, he has had eight years stint with the Black Stars.