Ghanaian midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso has completed his move to Chinese side Jiangsu Suning from Spanish side Alaves after a successful medicals in Milan on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old signed a three-year-contract with the Chinese side in a deal worth $3 million.

The former Ashantigold SC academy player moved from Spanish topflight side Deportivo Alaves where he spent the past two seasons.

He has featured 17 times this season in the La Liga and the Copa Del Rey, making him the most used player in midfield for Deportivo Alaves.

Mubarak Wakaso has previously played for Villarreal, UD Las Palmas, Almeria, Elché CF, Espanyol all in the Spanish La Liga including clubs in Scotland, Russia and Greece totalling eleven.