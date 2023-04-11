1 hour ago

Tamale North Member of Parliament, Alhassan Suhuyini has blasted national leadership of his party, the National Democratic Congress, accusing them of sleeping on their real responsibilities.

A visibly angry Suhuyini, whiles speaking on Accra-based Pan African TV said the current situation where the leadership are seeking to coach parliament was totally wrong and inimical.

He holds that the leadership should be managing core party business along with its leadership in parliament.

“This is something I have said at the risk of being ostracized from the party, party leaders are not chosen to manage parliament. They are not chosen to be coaches of parliament. They are chosen to run the party along side parliament.

“So when they have debate in parliament and the parliamentarians win that debate, you expect the national organizers and the women’s organizers and the chairmen and the secretary to be massing people up on the street.

“To complement what parliament is doing, but when what we have is executives sitting on the bench coaching parliament and that wil not take us to victory. Our party leaders must begin to wake up and understand that the 2024 elections will not be won in parliament. It wil not be won by the work of any parliamentarian,” he stressed.

Suhuyini is one of the open opponents of a change in the leadership of the Minority Caucus dictated via a statement from the party headquarters early this year.

The changes were rung barely a month after Johnson Asiedu Nketiah took over as National Chairman.

The changes saw the removal of Haruna Iddrisu as Minority Leader and Cassiel Ato Forson, coming in as his replacement.