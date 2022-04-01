25 minutes ago

The long awaited games between the Wales Deaf Rugby Team and Ghana National Deaf Rugby Team is set to now take place at the Principality Stadium Caddif , which is one of the famous Rugby stadium in the world .

With communication from the President of Wales Rugby Team to the Ghana Deaf Rugby Union by the President of the Wales Rugby Team President Mr Dave Cobnar this is what he said .

' I have a great news for you , our games on the 30th April will be played at the start of the Cup finals on the Principality Stadium , Cardiff one of the famous Rugby stadiums in the world .

Akakpo Agodji - Communication Director