14 minutes ago

At the IPC GA and Extraordinary General Assembly held in Berlin in 2022, the President of the African Paralympic Committee announced to the General Assembly that the regional body had endorsed #WalkInMyShoe as a digital campaign during a panel discussion and presentation about the "importance of mentorship coming from within the region versus outside. Are both types important?



The initiative aims to challenge role models in government, the corporate world, development organizations, and celebrities to experience and participate in Para sports events with Para Athletes to break the stigma attached to Para sports in African countries.

This game-changing initiative tends to demystify the stigma against Para sports, attract significant investment, increase the para-athlete population, and be the starting point for African athlete development programs.

The "walk in my shoe" concept targets increasing and enhancing awareness and its use as a powerful tool to promote inclusion further and attract people in authority and positions of influence to invest in Para Sports development.