A group calling itself Concerned community members of Jaabu community in Wanchiki in the Chereponi district in the North East Region is commending the police in Chereponi for arresting one of the suspects in the February chieftaincy dispute in the area that led to the killing of four persons.

It could be recalled that on February 23, 2023, there was a clash at Wanchiki community in the Chereponi district over chieftaincy dispute.

The chief of Wanchiki enskinned a chief for the Jaabu community which resulted in a dispute where four persons were killed.

“We wish to strongly commend the Chereponi District Police for the swift manner in which they handled the tip-off leading to the arrest of this killer and thief. We have confidence that enough evidence has been provided in this case and that the police shall use him as a primary source to aid investigations leading to the arrest and prosecution of the rest of the perpetrators. This would bring justice to the lost souls of Abdul-Samed and 3 others,” the group in a statement said.

The police intervened to restore peace in the area to carry on with investigations.

On April 18, 2023, the biological son of the chief of Wanchiki was arrested by the Chereponi police for alleged possession of the mobile phone of one of the deceased persons.

He was arrested in Chereponi when he offered the phone for sale. A tip-off was given to the Chereponi police leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The group therefore commends the police for the swift action taken and hopes that the arrest of the suspect will lead to the arrest of the other culprits.

The group is therefore demanding justice for the deceased and hopes that the police will do a good job by using him as a strong evidence.

Read below full statement from the concerned Jaabu community members in Wanchiki

23rd April, 2023

For Immediate Release

CHIEF KILLER IN THE 23RD FEBRUARY 2023 SHOOTINGS AND KILLINGS IN WENCHIKI

APPREHENDED BY CHEREPONI DISTRICT POLICE

We the concerned members of the Jaabu Clan of Wenchiki wish to commend the Chereponi District Police for apprehending the “Chief Killer” in the event of armed men sporadic shootings in Wenchiki on 23rd February 2023 that led to the death of 4 men from the Jaabu section.

Background

It would be recalled that on 23rd February, 2023, one chief Buba of Wenchiki insisted to enskin a chief for

Nyangbandi community against security advise with the intention of using his armed boys to unleash violence against anyone who attempts to stop him. This day actually turned terrific as he succeeded in rolling out his illminded plan against his neighbouring Jaabus of Wenchiki.

He (chief Buba) has since claimed responsibility of that atrocious crime and walking freely until very recently one of his sons was arrested in his attempt to sell out a mobile phone he made away from Abdul-Samed; one the deceased. Abdul-Samed, a vulganizer was chased from his shop and slain in cold blood by this chief Buba boys on 23rd February, 2023. Later in an audio recording he boasted to have tasked to unleash such barbaric act on a community he claims to be chief over. Beyond coincidence, the biological son of the man who is on tape to have masterminded these shootings and unwarranted killing of 4 innocent souls is the one selling a mobile phone he made away from one of those they killed.

Abubakari Awuffor Sulemana (affectionately called Sule); the killer and mobile phone thief was apprehended by the Chereponi District Police on Tuesday 18th April, 2023 in Chereponi town upon a tip off from families of the owner of the phone; Abdul-Samed (deceased). The Police advised the confidants to stay calm and eventually, the killer and thief brought himself into the trap where he was picked. He has since been transferred to Yendi Divisional Police Command, pending trial at the Yendi Circuit court on 25th April, 2023. He would further aid police investigations to apprehend all others who directly or indirectly played any role in the shootings of 23rd February, 2023 which led to the killing of Abdul-Samed and 3 others from the Jaabu community of Wenchiki without any provocation.

Conclusion

We wish to strongly commend the Chereponi District Police for the swift manner in which they handled the tipoff leading to the arrest of this killer and thief. We have confidence that enough evidence has been provided in this case and that the police shall use him as a primary source to aid investigations leading to the arrest and prosecution of the rest of the perpetrators. This would bring justice to the lost souls of Abdul-Samed and 3 others to rest in peace and bring an end to the growing insecurity in Wenchiki and its environs by Chief Buba and his armed boys.

# WE NEED JUSTICE FOR ABDUL-SAMED AND 3 OTHERS.

COVENERS

Seidu Yussif (Secretary, Jaabu Community in Wenchiki)

Sulemana A.S Frinjei (Secretary, JANDA NEC)

Yahaya Hasmiyu Bansah (PRO, JANDA NEC)

