3 hours ago

Out of the total number, 5, 145 absentees were recorded

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional result for candidates who sat the West African Certificate Examination (WASSCE) this year.

This was announced in a statement released by the Council, November 13, 2020 and sighted by GhanaWeb.

The exam body indicates that this release follows the recent completion of the post-examination processes.

According to WAEC, the results will in the coming days be “dispatched to the various schools” for further processes. Alternatively, the council has directed students to its website -waecgh.com- to access their provisional results.

Per further details of the statement, there was an improvement in the performance of candidates in English and Mathematics this year as compared to the previous year.

But in Integrated Science and Social Studies, the council noted a decline in the students’ performance.

The statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe read in part “the provisional results indicate that there were improvements in the performance of candidates at Grades A1 to C6 in English Language and Mathematics (Core) in 2020 as compared to 2019. English Language – 48.96% in 2019 to 57.34% in 2020…Mathematics (Core) – 65.31% in 2019 to 65.71% in 2020.”

“On the other hand, Integrated Science and Social Studies recorded a decline in the performance of candidates at Grades A1 to C6 in 2020 as compared to 2019 as follows: In Integrated Science – 63.17% in 2019 to 52.3% in 2020. Social Studies – 75.43% in 2019 to 64.31% in 2020,” the statement further read.

Meanwhile, the results of 2,383 candidates have been cancelled by the examination body for “engaging in collusion, bringing foreign material to the examination hall and tearing part of their question papers to solicit assistance.”

Below is a copy of the full statement;