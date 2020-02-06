27 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak failed to win their second consecutive home match all against Ashanti Regional based teams.

The phobians managed to settle for only a point against Ashgold despite getting guilt edged chances to have put the game to bed.

In a largely entertaining game the home side Hearts of Oak took the initiative asking so many questions of the Ashgold defence.

Daniel Afriyie, Kofi Kordzi and Esso caused the Ashgold defence all manner of problems with especially flappy hands goalie Frank Boateng dropping almost every aerial ball.

Boateng nearly gifted Hearts the opener when he dropped a corner kick but Fatawu Mohammed from about 5 yards out blazed the ball wide with the yawning net waiting.

The miners had their best chance in the second half when Fatawu Mohammed failed to clear a ball in the Hearts defence but Eric Donkor’s cross was headed straight at goalkeeper Attah by Damlen Benedict.

Hearts went for it in the second half when coach Odoom sacrificed midefielder Nurudeen for striker Bernard Arthur’s but it did not alter the results.

In the dying embers of the game, Daniel Afriyie was put cleanly through on goal but he could not bend the ball beyond goal keeper Frank Boateng.

Hearts of Oak with all the possession and attempt on goal could not get all the three points and will rue their profligacy in front of goal since they were the better of the two sides.