59 minutes ago

The Black Queens of Ghana secured a crucial 3-1 victory over Namibia in the first leg of the final qualifying round for the 2024 Women's AFCON at the Ohene Gyan Stadium on Friday afternoon.

The match saw Doris Boaduwaa coming close to opening the scoring early on, and her efforts were rewarded as she netted a goal just a minute later, giving Ghana the lead.

Captain Portia Boakye extended Ghana's advantage with a splendid goal from a direct corner kick in the 37th minute, doubling the lead.

In the second half, the Black Queens continued their attacking prowess, and thirteen minutes from the break, Doris Boaduwaa scored again, securing her brace and Ghana's third goal of the day.

Despite Namibia pulling one back with an own goal on the 69th minute, the Black Queens emerged victorious with a 3-1 lead.

This win places the Black Queens just one game away from qualifying for their first Women's AFCON since 2018.

The second leg is scheduled for Tuesday, December 5, at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa.

