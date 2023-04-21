3 hours ago

Muslims in Ghana ended their fast on April 20, 2023 following the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal, the month that comes after Ramadan.

Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu addressed the faithful late Thursday among others, confirming the sighting of a new moon and reiterating the day for the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

He explained that even though April 21 marks the first day of Eid, Muslims will offer the congregational prayers on Saturday, April 22, in line with the announcement made by the Interior Minister this week.

“In the exercise of his mandate as the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has brought us here this evening to announce to us officially about the sighting or otherwise of the new moon of Shawwal marking the end of the month of Ramadan,” his spokesman said.

On the details relative to the sighting of the moon, he stated: “Information that has come to the office of the National Chief Imam indicates that an authenticated information has come from the Ashanti Region with respect to the sighting of the moon, specifically in Kenyasi Troba in the Kwabre East District.”

He said eight people had sighted the moon and made that information available to head of the Hilal (moon) committee of the Imam’s office which information was passed on and acted up by way of the announcement.

“And in this regard, tomorrow (April 21), we are all not going to fast but as officially made known to us through the Chief Imam and the Minister of Interior, we are going to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday (April 22).”

The national prayers is slated for Saturday at 10am, at the Independence Square in Accra.

Meanwhile, some sections of the Muslim community will observe the Eid prayers today, one of the most prominent being by the Ahlus Sunnah Wal Jamah group. Their prayer is slated for the forecourt of State House.

Source: Ghanaweb