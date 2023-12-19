4 hours ago

Francis-Xavier Sosu, lawyer for the embattled spokesperson for the New Force Movement, Shalimar Abbuissi clashed with officials of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) after they re-arrested his client in court.

This was after State Prosecutors dropped charges against the Belgian national.

According to the Immigration Service, her continuous stay in Ghana is illegal, therefore, she is to be deported later today.

A video shared by JoyNews in Accra captured the intense confrontation between Mr. Sosu and the GIS officers.

In the footage, a visibly agitated Sosu engaged in a heated exchange and physical confrontation with the Immigration officials responsible for Ms. Abbuissi’s re-arrest.

Mr. Sosu attempted to communicate with his client, but the Immigration officers forcefully prevented him from doing so.

Shalimar Abbuissi’s mother who was in court was seen crying as her daughter was whisk away.