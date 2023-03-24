3 hours ago

Parliament has approved all six ministerial nominees of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after a heated debate and tense voting process on March 24, 2023.

Final results declared by Speaker Alban Bagbin showed that all nominees got more votes than the minimum of 137 votes required because out of the 275 eligible voters, there were three absent.

Below are the final figures for each nominee:

Total eligible 275

Absentees = 3

Total valid votes = 272

Hon KT Hammond, Minister for Trade and Industry

Yes = 154

No = 116

Rejected = 1

Abstention = 1

Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture

Yes = 167

No = 98

Rejected = 1

Abstention = 3

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs

Yes = 147

No = 122

Abstention = 3

Mohammed Amin

Yes = 152

No = 117

Rejected = 1

Abstentions = 2

Osei Bonsu Amoah

Yes = 149

No = 120

Abesmtion = 2

Stephen Amoah, deputy minister of Trade and Industry

Yes = 146

No = 123

Abstentions = 3

Meanwhile, there is a debate on deciding on whether or not to take the vote on the remaining two Supreme Court justice nominees appointed by Akufo-Addo.

Out of the four that were appointed, two of them were approved, leaving George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal, and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.

