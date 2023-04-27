3 hours ago

On April 26 some 24 years ago, Barima Kwaku Duah was enstooled and sworn in as the Overlord of the Asante Kingdom and his identity changed to His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

He became the 16th Occupant of the Golden Stool and his reign has been remarkable.

Shortly after his enstoolment, the Otumfour Osei Tutu II Foundation was launched as a relief plan for his subjects and to an extension, the whole Ghana.

The foundations achievement is, but not limited to, infrastructural developments in over 780 schools across Ghana.

Some 301,980 students have received full scholarships and bursaries (25,756 full scholarships and 276,244 financial support).

Fully completed classroom blocks and bungalows have been handed over to various schools and almost a million desks have been distributed to schools.

A total of 600 teachers have benefited from Otumfuo Teachers’ Awards across Ghana to help improve human resource development.

Also, distribution of buses to schools to help ease transportation issues have been undertaken.

On the occasion of the 24th anniversary of his ascension to the Golden Stool, relive the moment he took his oath at the swearing-in ceremony at the Manhyia palace.

Watch video below: