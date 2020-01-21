1 hour ago

The Black Stars though have been seeded could potentially be handed a tricky draw that may include Angola, neighbours Ivory Coast and Madagascar.

Ghana due to the fact that we have been seeded will avoid the big boys on the continent.

The Black Stars of Ghana are in Pot 1 alongside Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Desert Foxes of Algeria and Teranga Lions of Senegal.

Other teams in pot 1 include Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Super Eagles of Nigeria, Mali and Congo Democratic Republic.

Pot 2 boast of Burkina Faso, Bafana Bafana of South Africa, Guinea, Uganda, Cape Verde, Gabon, Benin, Zambia, Congo, and Côte d’Ivoire.

Pot 3 comprises of Madagascar, Mauritania, Libya, Mozambique, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Niger, Central African Republic, Namibia and Guinea-Bissau while Pot 4 is made up of Malawi, Angola, Togo, Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Liberia and Djibouti.

According to FIFA, the December, 2019 Rankings determine position of teams for seeding.

Pot 1

Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon, Mali, Congo DR

Pot 2

Burkina Faso, South Africa, Guinea, Uganda, Cape Verde, Gabon, Benin, Zambia, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire

Pot 3

Madagascar, Mauritania, Libya, Mozambique, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Niger, Central African Republic, Namibia, Guinea-Bissau

Pot 4

Malawi, Angola, Togo, Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Liberia, Djibouti.

The schedule

Second round : The group phase starts in March 2020 and comes to an end in October 2021.

Third round : The ten group winners will be drawn into five two-legged knockout ties to be played in November 2021.

