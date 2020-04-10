2 hours ago

Some parts of the Central Region including Assin Central and Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem Municipalities have been hit with acute water shortage, compelling residents to resort to wells and polluted rivers as their water sources.

In the Assin Central, the "Betsensin" river in the Municipality which is highly polluted has become the last resort for water for some residents.

The communities have been battling with the situation for the last ten days, compelling them to resort to the untreated water for domestic and commercial activities.

To this effect, many residents have to travel long distances with yellow gallons, popularly known as ‘Kufuor gallon’, in search of water on a daily basis.

In KEEA, the situation is not different as residents have been without potable water for four days.

The government in its bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 pledged to foot the water bills of Ghanaians for April, May and June 2020 to provide relief for Ghanaians amidst the partial lockdown in some parts of the country.

The President also directed water service providers to ensure a stable water supply during the period.

However, some residents who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said they have been drinking untreated water for the past ten days and this was affecting their budget.

Narrating their ordeal, Mr Emmanuel Gyamfi, a resident of Bantama said apart from the struggle they go through in search of unsafe water they risk contracting water-borne diseases,

Ms Naa Akweley Anyang, spokesperson for the Community Water Sanitation Agency (CWSA), the main state agency that supplies water to the Assin Central Municipality explained to the GNA, that parts of its main water pumping machine had broken down, and assured the residents that work was in progress to resolve the problem.

She said for now only those on the lower side of the municipality were likely to receive water from Thursday until the situation was rectified.

Ms Anyang also said efforts were being made to tackle the issue of burst pipelines to curtail leakages as they have stepped up education for people to be conscious of prudent management of water to ensure sustainability.

She acknowledged consumers as key partners in its efforts to facilitate the provision of safe water to rural communities and small towns throughout the Country.

"We welcome your suggestions, comments, and contributions that will help us work together to achieve the objectives of the CWSA.”

Mr Nicholas Fiifi Baako, Assin Central Municipal Chief Executive regretted the situation and said arrangements were being made to rectify the anomaly, stressing that "water is life."

He pledged to collaborate with all key stakeholders to ensure that the President’s directive was achieved.