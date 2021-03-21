9 hours ago

Below is the statement GWCL

Management of Ghana Water Company Limited, Accra West Region wishes to inform the general public, that there will be interruption in water supply on Monday and Tuesday, 22nd and 23rd March, 2021, to enable Engineers carry out emergency repair works at the Weija Treatment Plant.

The work will begin at 4:00am on Monday, 22nd March and is estimated to be completed by 6:00pm on Tuesday, 23rd March.

The affected areas include: Bortianor, Kasoa, Nyanyano, Parts of Weija, and adjoining communities.

Water supply will be restored as soon as the work is completed.

We regret the inconvenience that will be caused by the work.

Ghana Water … At Your Service