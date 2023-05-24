8 hours ago

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) conducted a preliminary assessment after a two-storey building collapsed in Winneba on Tuesday, May 23.

The collapse was attributed to the waterlogged land where the building was situated.

Fortunately, all fifteen tenants occupying the building escaped unharmed.

The incident occurred in the late afternoon while most occupants were away at work, resulting in no injuries.

Local residents were taken aback by the incident, considering that the building was relatively new.

However, the Ghana National Fire Service in Winneba, who responded, conducted a preliminary assessment of the building and revealed that the land where the building was constructed was waterlogged.

“Over time, the ground beneath the building gradually gave way, leading to its collapse”.

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer Grade One, Ebenezer Fiifi Dadzie, spoke to Citi News and intimated various challenges they confronted accessing the building.

“Our initial assessment of the building revealed that the site is a waterlogged area and there was no access route to the building and also we had to park our car and walk several meters to the building.”

He further pleaded “with citizens that anytime they are putting up a structure, they are supposed to come to the Fire Service, so we could go and do an assessment of the place before construction proceeds.”

The collapsed building was initially intended to be used as a bible school, but the owner realized that the contractor had done a substandard job, prompting the change in the usage of water.

Source: citifmonline