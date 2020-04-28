24 minutes ago

Inter Milan star, Kwadwo Asamoah has received offers from Premier league side Watford and Turkish giants Fenerbahce, despite having barely featured at San Siro this season.

The experienced Ghanaian international will see his contract with the Nerazzurri runs out in June 2021.

Antonio Conte has not looked to Asamoah this season, giving him only 11 competitive appearances between Serie A and the Champions League.

According to FCInterNews.it, he is destined to leave Italy this summer, with two intriguing offers.

The first is from Watford, which would be a reunion of sorts, seeing as the Premier League club is owned by the Pozzo family.

Asamoah spent much of his Serie A career with their other side, Udinese.

The other proposal comes from Fenerbahce in Turkey and they are prepared to match his current Inter salary over a two-year contract.