3 hours ago

Kumawood actor, Joseph Ose, popularly known as Wayoosi, has descended heavily on some of his colleague actors following the death of Baba Spirit.

Wayoosi has blamed Big Akwes and Quappiah for allegedly circulating videos of the late Baba Spirit’s body on the internet a week after the comedian’s death.

To Wayoosi, it was very wrong and unprofessional for his colleagues, especially Quappiah to take videos of Baba’s lifeless body right after he passed.

“I am angry with Quappiah. Why will you take videos of Baba Spirit’s dead body and put it on social media?

“When the family took the video, they said don’t make this come out in the public. Why do we always have to put the dead bodies of our people out?” he quizzed in an interview with blogger, Poleeno.

He also ‘attacked’ Big Akwes for facing off with Baba Spirit’s family over his funeral arrangements.

“If the family took care of him or not, he is from a family. And look at Big Akwes with the bald head fighting with Baba Spirit’s family over funeral arrangements,” he said.