Black Stars captain Andre Ayew believes that Ghana will come back stronger from the heart-breaking 3-2 defeat against Portugal in their Group H opening game.

There was nothing to separate the two sides as Ghana remained very resolute at the back and defended deep relying on counter breaks.

After recess, the Portuguese took the lead through a non-existent penalty after a Ronaldo dive fooled the American referee who chose to snub the VAR.

Portugal took the lead from the spot but Ghana swiftly equalized through Andre Ayew before goals from Joao Felix, Rafael Leao gave the Portuguese a 3-1 lead but Osman Bukari made it 3-2 for Ghana very late in the game.

Speaking after Ghana's 3-2 loss to Portugal the Ghana captain disclosed that his side always comes back stronger in times of adversity.

'’We always come out of difficult situations. We need to stay calm, go home, relax and increase our performance. We need to try and score more and concede less," he added.

The defeat leaves Ghana at the bottom of Group H after Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw earlier on Thursday.

The Black Stars will now turn their attention to the match against South Korea on Monday before tackling Uruguay on December 2 at the Education City stadium.