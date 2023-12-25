40 minutes ago

Four years after the fatal shooting of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale in Accra, the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), COP Agyeiwaa Koduah Andoh-Kwofie, has confirmed that the case is actively under investigation.

Ahmed Suale, associated with Tiger Eye PI, was killed by unidentified gunmen on January 16, 2019.

Despite the passage of time, the perpetrators remain at large, and no prosecutions have taken place.

During the 2023 Accountability Forum of the Coordinated Mechanism on Safety of Journalists, COP Koduah responded to a direct question from the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, stating, “The Ahmed Suale case is still under investigation. It is actively under investigation. The case is at the CID Headquarters under the direct supervision of the Director General CID, so I can assure you that we are working on the case.”

The forum, established to create a conducive environment for journalism practice in Ghana, also addressed other cases of attacks on journalists.

COP Kodua reported that five out of 10 cases have been successfully concluded, and assured that all other cases will be diligently pursued to ensure those who attack journalists face the law.

“We want to assure this honourable house that indeed we are in it together. The Police administration, we are committed to ensuring your safety at all times and we also want to share with you that all the cases that were reported and under investigation we are going to follow them through to their logical conclusions," stated COP Agyeiwaa Koduah Andoh-Kwofie.

The Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission, George Sarpong, commended Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for leading efforts to protect journalists, expressing readiness from the NMC to support the Coordinated Mechanism on the Safety of Journalists to promote a free press.

Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah emphasized the importance of the coordinated mechanism in combating attacks on journalists. He urged stakeholders to contribute to its success, emphasizing the need for journalists to promptly report attacks and collaborate with the police for thorough investigations.

"The best thing to do is to report the attack and collaborate with the Police to investigate and bring the attackers to justice," said the Minister. He also called on prosecutors to pursue strong charges against those who attack journalists to ensure severe punishment when brought before the court.

