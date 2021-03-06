4 hours ago

The Accra Juvenile Court “C” has remanded a Junior High School (JHS) final year pupil of the Nungua Kroma Two JHS, for allegedly assaulting a teacher who punished him for failure to do his homework.

He has denied conspiring with 15 other men to assault the teacher and has been remanded into Police custody, his plea was not taken by the court.

The court ordered the suspect to make his next appearance on March 18, 2021, whiles efforts were underway to apprehend his accomplices.

The prosecution told the Court that the accused (name withheld) refused to do his homework and after he was punished for that, he dashed home to call 15 other young men who allegedly stormed the school in a Sprinter Bus and attacked the teacher, inflicting wounds on his face.

The prosecution said the teacher and the complainant, Mr Moses Onyameasem, was rescued by his colleagues and rushed to the LEKMA Hospital, Accra, where he was treated and discharged.

The prosecution said after the attack, the mother of the pupil also allegedly besieged the school and assaulted the teacher verbally.

According to the Prosecution the development led to the closure of the School and others in the community.

Prosecution said on Monday, February 22, at about 1215 hours, the teacher, accompanied by one Roger Asempa, the Head Teacher of the school, came to the Police Station with a head injury to report of an assault.

The prosecution said the teacher reported that earlier at about 1200 hours, a student in his class and 15 other young men from the Nungua town came to the School in a bus to physically assault him.

The prosecution said a medical report form was issued to him to seek medical attention, whilst a joint stakeholder meeting was held over the incident.

At the meeting were Madam Monica Ankrah, the Greater Accra Regional Director of Education, the Municipal Director of Education, Madam Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, and the Member of Parliament for Krowor, and representatives of the Ghana National Association of Teachers, Parent-Teacher Associations and traditional authorities.

The prosecution said the Police then assured the teachers of adequate security in and around the school.

Source: Ghanaweb