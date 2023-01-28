2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has once again accused the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) of being biased towards the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 general elections.

Speaking at the Chatham House in London on Friday, January 27, 2023, on the theme “Africa’s Strategic Priorities and Global Role,” the former president said that his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will be going into the 2024 elections well prepared with the knowledge of the EC’s biases.

He added that the NDC, just like the legendary boxer, Nelson Azumah, will be going into the 2024 elections with its own referee.

“You always believe that the Electoral Commission will behave in a neutral manner. Unfortunately, even though we had worst fears that it (the EC) will be more aligned to our opponents, we didn’t know that was the extent it was going to be biased against us.

“And so, this time, we are going to be like Azumah. Azumah says he goes into the boxing ring with his own referee. And they asked him who his referee is and he said his fist. He will knock you out and when you can't stand, no referee can come and declare the fight for you.

“So, we are going like Azumah with our own referee and we will give a technical knockout,” he said.

The former president reiterated that the NDC is putting all the necessary measures in place to ensure that the 2024 election is not rigged.

Watch Mahama’s comments in the video below from 1:04:40