41 minutes ago

Jabila Abdul Karim is the top scorer for moneybags Legon Cities FC as they struggle in the Ghana Premier League.

Legon Cities who have wowed fans with their sense of branding,professionalism and novelty have failed to produce sterling results on the football pitch so far.

Cities have only managed to pick two wins in the league so far and four draws with three defeats in the league.

Per their lofty displays outside the pitch Legon Cities should be lying in a better position than their current position of 15th on the league log but the player believes they will gradually improve and get the needed results.

When quizzed about the team picking four points in their last two fixtures this is what the midfielder said.

"Actually we are going step by step and there are a lot of matches ahead of us so picking a point or two matches behind us is another opportunity to win the match coming on" he said.