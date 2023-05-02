27 minutes ago

Flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has said he has a very good relationship with former President John Dramani Mahama.

This was revealed when he was asked in a TV3 interview about his relationship with his rival in the NDC flagbearership race.

He responded, "Good friends."

He also added that he believes he will win the race on May 13.

The NDC will elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections on May 13.

Two persons, former Minister for Finance Dr Kwabena Duffour and former Mayor of Kumasi Kojo Bonsu, are contesting former President John Dramani Mahama.

Ahead of the contest, former President Mahama has received wide endorsement within the NDC.