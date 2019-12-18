4 hours ago

The Turkish developers who have erected a concrete barricade at the Airport residential area in Accra, have incurred the wrath of Roads Minister, Hon Kwasi Amoako-Atta, who said Ghanaians are sensible than them (Turkish).

The Minister fumed in annoyance "we are more sensible than those in your country", when he led a team of security men to arrest the workers and ordered that the project be demolished.

He also called for the arrest of the contractor working on the project.

The Turkish developers are putting up a 22-storey building in the area.

Hon Amoako-Atta's outburst comes after news report that the trench dug for the foundation of the storey building has caused cracks in some buildings in the area.

The angry Minister speaking to the media after the arrest explained that the project had entered into the road reservation so he was going to pull it down.

"Because of this property, you destroy public road and the road reservation. This is just the beginning, any building which enters the road reservation, I will pull it down", he warned.

Source: Ghanaguardain.com