We are not guilty – ‘Soldier’, ‘police’ who robbed a nurse of GH¢40,700, iPhone plead

The three persons arrested for the robbery involving a nurse have pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them at the time of their arrest.

The trio, Michael Baffour, Isaac Amejor, both dismissed from the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service, and Saddick Muntakilu, a former trader, respectively, have been accused of posing as security personnel to rob the lady [nurse] of her I-Phone 11 Pro Max, valued at GHC9,500 and GHC40,700.

They have been charged with conspiracy, impersonation, robbery, preparation to commit crime, restriction on the use of military uniform, and equipment being used on the premises for unlawful purposes.

However, they have pleaded not guilty to all charges. They will be brought back on May 23, 2023, for Case Management Conference whilst prosecution was ordered to file disclosure by May 17, 2023.

Background:

The three men formed a robbery syndicate that targeted innocent citizens, as well as other persons who visit various financial institutions to transact withdrawal transfer services, especially those who withdraw bulk cash.

They are reported, by The Chronicle newspaper, to have undertaken their nefarious activities at Ashaley-Botwe School Junction and Dansoman, all suburbs of Accra.

It was following one of such robberies that the once thriving robbery syndicate of the trio was busted.

According to a report by the newspaper, ASP Emmanuel Haliga told the court that the syndicate executed their tactics on a nurse, robbing her of GH¢40,700.

The nurse had gone to withdraw the said amount of money from a bank branch at Adjiringanor, with the intention to using it for a building project.

She then boarded a commercial vehicle that was headed towards Ashaley-Botwe, but she was intercepted on the way.

“… on reaching a section of the road near Ability Microfinance, the accused persons and another, at large, in a taxi, crossed the commercial vehicle and dragged the complainant out.

“… Isaac, who was in a police uniform, forced the complainant into their taxi and drove her to a spot near the University of Ghana Medical Centre. When the complainant started shouting for help, the accused persons threatened to kill her if she did not keep quiet,” the report stated.

It continued that the men then tased their victim, after they had handcuffed her, and took her bag – containing GH¢40,700 and an iPhone 11 Pro Max valued at GH¢9,500, from her.

The men then abandoned her in the bush and bolted. The nurse, however, managed to get to the roadside where she was aided by some men selling coconuts.

She was then sent to the police station at Legon, where she gave her statement and then processes began towards apprehending the men.

“On March 14, 2023, the complainant petitioned the Director General of CID for assistance, and on March 26, the accused persons were arrested at their hideout on the Tema Motorway.

“A search conducted on them revealed one military uniform and police uniform belonging to Michael and Isaac respectively.

“… on April 14, an identification parade was conducted at the forecourt of the CID Headquarters, where the complainant identified the trio as the persons who robbed her,” the newspaper report added.

The men are said to have admitted to the crime and have since appeared in court.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, namely robbery, and with the other charges being restriction on use of military uniforms and equipment, and impersonation to commit crime, namely robbery.