1 hour ago

Failed Ghana Football Presidential aspirant Nana Yaw Amponsah in a recent programme hosted jointly by HAPPY FM and GTV SPORTS PLUS urged the GFA to stop living lavishly while the football clubs wallow in penury.

Nana Yaw Amponsah claimed in the said programme that the GFA have procured luxurious cars since coming into office recently whiles clubs are struggling.

This comments seem not to have gone down well with the GFA as its spokesperson, Henry Asnate Twum has responded to comments made by the owner of PHAR Rangers FC.

“The current administration of the Ghana Football Association has not bought any car. The past administration ordered for two land cruisers in 2017 from abroad. When the cars arrived, the administration was not in office because of the Anas Number 12 Expose. The cars got stuck at the port for a very long time” he told Kumasi based Fox Fm.

“The cars are not for the current GFA administration. They are not for Kurt Okraku, Prosper Harrison Addo, Henry Asante, Randy Abbey, or Mark Addo. They are for the GFA. Those cars were not bought by the current football administration,”

"After our takeover from the Normalisation Committee (NC), the taxes on the cars were close to ¢700,000 because it had stayed at the port for over a year. So the GFA was supposed to pay penalties for it. At a point, if we had not reacted quickly to it, the cars would have been auctioned. We tried our possible best to make contacts and did all we could to clear the cars. It is very unfortunate for some people to be saying our administration have been purchasing cars. The current GFA hasn’t bought any car,” he ended.