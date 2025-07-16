1 hour ago

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, has firmly rejected allegations that the government is planning to sell the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), amid rising public concerns about the future of the state-owned utility.

Addressing the issue on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, during the Government Accountability Series, Mr. Jinapor explained that recent cabinet decisions only aim to introduce private sector involvement in specific areas of ECG’s operations, particularly to enhance revenue generation and operational efficiency.

“To ensure that we increase revenue and improve efficiency, the cabinet has approved private sector participation in ECG’s distribution network,” the Minister said.

“Let me put it on record again that we are not selling ECG. What we are seeking to do is involve the private sector, particularly in the billing and collection segment.”

His remarks come as public anxiety grows, particularly among civil society organisations and the general populace, who fear that the reforms could ultimately lead to the privatisation of the power distributor.

The Energy Minister reassured Ghanaians that ECG would remain fully under public ownership, with private sector involvement intended only to streamline operations and ensure the company’s financial stability.

In addition to addressing the ECG issue, Mr. Jinapor highlighted the government's commitment to rural electrification.

“So far, we have connected 63 communities, and we are launching a massive rural electrification project to achieve universal access to electricity by 2028,” he stated.

He further encouraged local businesses and entrepreneurs to seize the new opportunities emerging in the energy sector.

“This is an investment opportunity for you. Get involved and help us bring about the change we want,” he said.