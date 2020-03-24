2 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described as false, a publication that the party will be distributing sanitisers at its headquarters today, 24 March 2020 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The party said it suspects the publication to be coming from “some faceless persons wishing to divert attention from the government’s poor handing of the coronavirus pandemic”.

The NDC, however, has formed an 11-member response team to help the government, if need be, to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The team is also meant to educate the public on the disease.

Ghana has recorded 27 cases of the pandemic with two death, so far.

Source: peacefmonline