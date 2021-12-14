2 hours ago

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has announced it has started paying all outstanding lotto wins.

The NLA in a press release disclosed that it has disbursed over Five Million Ghana Cedis (GHC5,000,000) to its partner banks for the payment of all outstanding lotto wins, adding it will clear all arrears within the next few weeks.

“The National Lottery Authority (NLA) wishes to announce to the general public, its cherished patrons and all stakeholders that it has begun paying all outstanding lotto wins,” the Management said in a statement sighted by Ghanaguardian.com.

The statement revealed, “On Monday December 13 2021, NLA disbursed over GHS 5 million to all Partner Banks for the payment of unpaid lotto wins as a first tranche, and is committed to clearing the arrears within the next few weeks.”

The NLA also thanked its cherished patrons and stakeholders “for keeping faith with the Authority.”

It added the NLA will continue to remain committed to its mandates, thus creating moments of hope and happiness through exciting lottery games.

Read the full statement below: