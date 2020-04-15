1 hour ago

Clubs are reeling from the harsh financial conditions Ghanaian clubs are currently facing since football was put on break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Major football clubs the world over have taking cost cutting measures in order to mitigate against these trying times and Ghanaian clubs are not different.

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Cudjoe Fianoo says that football clubs will seek financial aid from government to help in payment of salaries of players.

He says they are awaiting support from mother bodies like CAF,FIFA but will not hesitate to take help from the government.

“Even though we’re waiting for financial support from our mother bodies like CAF and FIFA, which we’re not aware when we’ll receive such support. Therefore, we’re going to plead to government to grant us loan to cater for these needs as we wait”, Mr. Fianoo told Kumasi FM.