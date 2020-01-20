21 minutes ago

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Maxwell Konadu says that his side is ready for Hearts of Oak in Sunday's cliffhanger in the Ghana Premier League.

The porcupine warriors will travel to the nation's capital to take on Hearts of Oak in the match day six encounter.

Kotoko started the season so well but have tailed off after back to back defeats, the porcupine warriors recorded their first victory in three games last Sunday against Dwarfs after late goals from teenager Anim Cudjoe and Richard Arthur.

"Kotoko is always ready for Hearts of Oak encounters," coach Konadu said after the game against Dwarfs.

"I believe they are always ready for us. You know matches between the two sides is a high profile game and nobody is going to relax.

He added, "I know they are preparing very well and have one eye on this game."

"It's going to be an interesting game anyway. We have one eye over there. The El Clásico is on, let's wait and see what happens on Sunday."

The last time both sides met in Kumasi, Kotoko came from a goal down to beat Hearts of Oak and lift the President's Cup contributing to the sacking of the Hearts coach Kim Grant.