3 hours ago

Mrs. Peace A. Aryee, the National Women's Leader of the National Democratic Party (NDP) says the Party is ready to take up power in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

She said the NDP, an anti-corruption Party was aware of all the happenings in the country and was boldly taking action to rescue the country.

The National Women's Leader who was speaking at the Volta Regional Delegates Conference of the Party to elect new executives for the Party in the region urged party members to take up the challenge to vote and win more votes for power.

She noted that the only way the Party would be able to take up power was to work hard by "going down to the locals, the communities, speaking and explaining things to the electorate."

Mrs. Aryee urged delegates and the executives of the Party to work hard to recruit more electorate into the Party, adding that, "numbers are the only way we will go far and be victorious."

"Decisions must be taken by all of us and not by a few people so let us be bold, work hard and make sure that this December, we the NDP will be a force to reckon with." she said.

Mrs. Aryee said in order to achieve the Affirmative Action, women needed to stand up and be hardworking as well as support one another since the Party wanted a 50-50 representation to enable most decisions taken in Parliament favour women to better their lives and that of their children.

Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, Secretary-General of the Party noted that the Party would from time to time engage members to discuss Party issues as well as share ideas on national discourse.

A 12-member regional executives were elected through acclamation with Mr. Prince Mensah as the Volta Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Party (NDP).