2 hours ago

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, Nana Oduro Sarfo says that the economic reliefs being sought by the GFA is in two folds.

According to him the stimulus package being sought by the GFA for their members is in two folds.

The first one is meant for the division one clubs and they were seeking grants which will not be re-payed while the second option is a loan to the Premier League clubs which will be guaranteed by the GFA.

"Our request was in two folds, one is a stimulus package and the other a loan" he told Asempa Fm in an interview.

"The stimulus package we are seeking is for the division one clubs who do not have sponsorship

And that the second component was a loan on pro rata for the premier league clubs who will pay that money."

"The Premier Legaue ones were an interest free loans for one year which the Premier League clubs will pay back"

"FIFA has assured as that they will give nations some package to mitigate the financial pinch so we are waiting and even the GFA President has been in zoom meetings with CAF and FIFA in the last few days"

According to Nana Oduro Sarfo they were informed that If at all government can only offer one payment and not the two folds as they are requesting.

"But we were told that its only one package so we cannot segment it so we were ready to only source the stimulus package for the division one clubs who do not have any sponsorship or financial means." he added.