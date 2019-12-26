1 hour ago

The President & Chairman of Groupe Nduom, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, has said 2019 was a difficult year for his business and has apologised to the Group’s banking and investment clients who were affected by the negative consequences, both “intended and unintended” of the Bank of Ghana’s financial sector cleanup exercise.

In his Christmas message, Dr Nduom said: “This has been a particularly difficult one for us at Groupe Nduom”, adding: “We acknowledge the difficulties experienced particularly by our banking and investment customers”.

“For that, we are sorry”, he apologised, observing: “Many challenges were put our way with very negative consequences, intended and unintended”.

“More than 3,000 employees lost their jobs due to these challenges. Other jobs are at risk”, he noted.

Read the Dr Nduom’s full message below:

Nduom’s Christmas message to Ghanaians

On behalf of the shareholders, directors, management and staff of Groupe Nduom, I want to thank each and every one of our customers for the relationship we have built over more than 30 years and particularly for the business you have done with us this year, 2019.

This has been a particularly difficult one for us at Groupe Nduom. We acknowledge the difficulties experienced particularly by our banking and investment customers. For that, we are sorry.

Many challenges were put our way with very negative consequences, intended and unintended. More than 3,000 employees lost their jobs due to these challenges. Other jobs are at risk.

But we have hope that with the strength, with the spirit and the enthusiasm that we have, we will overcome these challenges. We are determined to leave behind the difficulties of 2019; and enter the new year 2020 with bright new ideas, with renewed strength and with the support that we believe will come from many quarters, so that we can get back into place and deliver the kinds of services and produce the goods that have come to be associated with Groupe Nduom.

We will prove to everyone, particularly ourselves, that, indeed, when we say Groupe Nduom; Beyond Excellence, we mean that; we will live it.

I wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy, prosperous, health-filled and productive 2020.

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom,

President & Chairman,

Groupe Nduom