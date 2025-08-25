1 hour ago

Former Vice President and 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed strong confidence that the NPP can reclaim power in the 2028 elections, provided the party strengthens internal unity and adopts a disciplined approach to leadership and campaigning.

Addressing the NPP’s 33rd Anniversary celebration in New York on Sunday, August 24, Dr. Bawumia outlined what he described as the party’s roadmap to electoral victory.

Reflecting on the 2024 elections, Dr. Bawumia revealed that the NPP lost over two million votes compared to 2020.

He attributed the setback primarily to voter apathy in the party’s traditional strongholds, including Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, Central, and Western Regions.

“Had these regions turned out in their numbers, we would have retained power,” he said, stressing that energizing the base is critical for the party’s future success.

The former Vice President underscored the importance of internal cohesion, cautioning that divisions within the party could undermine its credibility and electoral prospects.

“If we are fractured, none of us can cross over to lead this party to fulfill its purpose. Unity is the only way forward,” he said to resounding applause from party faithful.

Dr. Bawumia also outlined the qualities required in the NPP’s next leader.

He emphasized vision, humility, incorruptibility, steadiness, emotional intelligence, and the ability to unite the party. Leaders must also exercise caution in public statements to avoid damaging the party’s image or providing material for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to exploit.

According to him, disciplined leadership and issue-based campaigning are essential to winning back public trust.

He further urged party members to prioritize collective interests over personal ambitions.

“I have absolute confidence that if we work hard and stay united, we will win 2028. But we need to put our house in order and position the party as the best credible alternative,” Dr. Bawumia said, emphasizing the need for renewed commitment to the development as a key factor in regaining the electorate’s confidence.

The New York gathering brought together party officials, supporters, and members of the Ghanaian diaspora, offering a platform for reflection on past electoral setbacks and discussions on strategies for the 2028 elections.

Dr. Bawumia’s address highlighted the urgency of rebuilding grassroots networks, strengthening party discipline, and presenting a united front as central pillars of the NPP’s path to victory.