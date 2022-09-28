3 hours ago

Deputy captain of the Black Stars and goalkeeper, Richard Ofori has pleaded with Ghanaians to offer their support to the team.

The Black Stars played two matches during the latest International break losing 3-0 to a star-studded Brazil side in a first-half humiliation.

In the second game, many expected the Black Stars to brush aside 139th-ranked Nicaragua in their second friendly game but the team managed a solitary 1-0 win.

Sporting Lisbon winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored the only goal of the game after curling home a volley in the 35th minute to hand Ghana a win.

Many Ghanaians have been left unhappy with the team's display with some calling for the head of the part-time coach Otto Addo who won only his second game on Tuesday evening in eight matches since taking over the hot seat in March this year.

"We won 1-0 and the positive thing about this game is that we created a lot of chances," he told Accra-based Peace FM.

"We beg Ghanaians to have faith in this team and support us," the Orlando Pirates goalie added.

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.