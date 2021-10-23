5 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has reiterated the GFA’s believe in the current Black Queens amid sharing some words of encouragement with the team, ahead of the reversed African Cyp of Nations qualifier against the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

He said this on Saturday, during a visit to the team. With him were, Black Queens Management Committee Chairperson, Habiba Attah Forson, Management committee Chairman of the U-15 (boys) Daniel Darko Boateng

In addressing the playing body and technical staff on Saturday, President Simeon-Okraku assured the team of total support ahead of the pending encounter.

“Before you left, I was here with you and today am back again most importantly to show support. I will repeat what I said to you before you left Ghana. The FA believes in this squad, we believe in your quality, ability and your talent. We believe given the right level of support from our good selves, the technical team and Ghanaians, this team will develop.

‘’Like I said the last time I am grateful to all of you for the sacrifices you have made and continue to make for Ghana. We went into a game unfortunately we lost that game but we have not lost the battle. We have an opportunity to fight and win back our pride and I believe we will do it.

‘’You had the chance to see Nigeria at the Aisha Buhari Tournament and also to play them in your last game so all of you are clear in your minds the kind of opposition you are going to face but I believe we are very much prepared for the second leg encounter.

‘’Let us all go into the game tomorrow full of confidence and importantly add to our strength. Let’s stay together on the pitch and support each when we have challenges’’ President Simeon-Okraku added.

Captain Portia Boakye, Grace Asantewaa and Sonia Opoku took turn to express gratitude to the President and the entire delegation for showing up at a crucial moment.

Portia Boakye

On behalf of my teammates, I will say thank you. We thought you left us out after the defeat in Nigeria but coming here this evening has encouraged us more and all I want to say is that, tomorrow we won’t let you down. We are poised for a convincing win just as they did to us in their country.

Sonia Opoku

We want to say a big thank you for showing up. It was very important you showed up to tell us all hope is not lost and also for bringing with you all the dignitaries. We pray that tomorrow not by our power but God will help us to play better than we did in Nigeria and we know that a good result will come out.

Grace Asantewaa

We are grateful for the visit Mr President. God willing tomorrow we will give out our best and get a win, qualify and make Ghana and ourselves proud.

The Black Queens will take on Super Falcons of Nigeria at 4:00pm at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 24, for the second leg encounter of the on-going Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers.