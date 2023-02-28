1 hour ago

The family of late former Black Stars winger Christian Atsu Twasam on Monday 27th February 2023 paid a courtesy call on the President, Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

President Akufo-Addo was formally informed of the death of Christian Atsu at the Jubilee House by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ghana Football Association's executive, and the late Christian Atsu's family.

In a statement on Facebook after the meeting, President Akufo-Addo stressed that the loss of Christian Atsu can never be erased.

“On Monday, 27th February 2023, the family of the Christian Atsu paid a courtesy call on me at Jubilee House to inform me officially of his death.

“I extended the condolences of the Government and people of Ghana to the family and to the entire footballing fraternity, and assured them of Government's support for the funeral. We can never erase the loss of this very brilliant man,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The winger was a victim of the February 6 Turkey earthquake that claimed the lives of over 40,000 people.

His body was recovered under the rubble on 18th February 2023, 12 days after the earthquake.