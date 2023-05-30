1 hour ago

Legon Cities FC's head coach, Maxwell Konadu, is brimming with confidence ahead of his team's upcoming match against King Faisal in the Ghana Premier League.

Coach Konadu is hopeful that there will be fair officiating on matchday to ensure that the best team emerges victorious.

Expressing his thoughts in a post-match interview after Legon Cities FC's impressive 1-0 victory over Hearts of Oak, Coach Konadu emphasized the importance of fair officiating in the upcoming match.

“We can only hope for fair officiating. We will go out there and enjoy ourselves and play football and try to push and win again. That’s the way forward. We can’t do anything more than to go out there and try to win the game,” Coach Maxwell Konadu said.

He stated that his team would go out onto the pitch, enjoy themselves, play football, and strive to secure another victory.

The coach believes that this is the best approach moving forward, focusing on their performance and aiming for a positive result. He expressed confidence in his team's abilities and their chances of securing a win against King Faisal.

Reflecting on their recent match against Hearts of Oak, Coach Konadu acknowledged that his team played well and deserved the three points. Although they had several good chances, they were unable to capitalize on them. However, he believes that the final result accurately reflected the overall performance of both teams.

Looking ahead to the match against King Faisal scheduled for Saturday, June 3, Coach Konadu and his team are determined to build on their recent success and secure another victory.