3 hours ago

A Co-opted Greater Accra Regional Executive of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Okai Laryea says the party can win additional seats during the 2024 polls with hard work and a united front.

According to him, it will be a step in the right direction if unity prevails among all executive members at the regional level.

He made the remark in an interview on the back of reports of seeming tension in the NDC’s Greater Accra branch.

The former Amasaman Member of Parliament has been fingered in a media publication alleging that he assaulted the NDC Greater Accra Secretary, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie.

The publication stated that the NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Nii Ashie Moore, and the Regional Secretary, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie are at loggerheads over the manner in which the business of the party is being conducted.

In a media interview, Nii Okai Laryea who denied all the allegations levelled against him noted that the focus of the executives should be directed towards helping the NDC to become victorious in the next elections.

“In all human institutions, there will be disagreements. There were some disagreements concerning some procedures and issues at the regional level. I don’t believe it is in good faith for anyone to leak sensitive information that is discussed at the regional level to the press. That notwithstanding there is a need for us to come together because the most important thing is for us to channel our energies to recapturing power from the failed NPP government. Our focus should be to increase the number of seats in the Greater Accra Region from 20 to 25.”

Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea believes all executive members are competent to work assiduously to achieve the results needed.

Meanwhile, elders of the party in the Greater Accra Region have waded into the issue and have resolved the matter.

Source: citifmonline