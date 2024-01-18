29 minutes ago

Deputy Sports Minister Evans Opoku Bobie has issued a rallying cry for the Black Stars, emphasizing that Ghana cannot afford an early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

With the upcoming crucial clash against Egypt, scheduled for Thursday night at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, the pressure is on the Black Stars to secure a positive result.

Following Ghana's 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde in the opening game, Bobie stressed the importance of rising above adversity and summoning resilience and determination.

The upcoming encounter with Egypt has become a must-win situation for Ghana, given Cape Verde's victory.

"We cannot afford to drop out of the group stage of this tournament. No, we cannot," Bobie emphasized, highlighting the significance of the players recognizing their responsibility as representatives of the country and the passion of Ghana for football.

He urged the players to understand that they hold the hearts of the people of Ghana and emphasized the need for individual efforts.

Bobie expressed confidence in the technical team's strategy for the match against Egypt, acknowledging the toughness of the opponent in the AFCON.