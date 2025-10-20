3 hours ago

Former Vice President. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has been told to rest assured that he will not be held liable for the infractions some appointees of the past NPP government.

Bawumia, who is on a national canpaign tour for the NPP presidential primaries, visited three constituencies; Banda, Tain and Wenchi, in the Bono Region yesterday, and party members there offered him their reassuring support.

One common theme in the people's responses to the former Vice President, was that they would not use the "wickedness" of some appointees against him when it is so obvious he was not personally responsible for many of their concerns.

"We heard your comment the other that you should not be punished for the misdeeds of some appointees. As for the appointees some were very wicked to us," said the Constituency Chairman of Banda, Charles Adjei.

"But the people say I should tell you that because of the love they have for you, they won't use somebody's wickedness to punish you. We already know who you are so we are eager to vote massively for you better than what we did in 2023," the Chairman assured Bawumia, with the delegates applauding in approval.

"Our elders say the person you already know, you don't need light in the night to look at their face. All we wanted was for you to come and contest again and by the grace of God you have come so my people have asked me to inform you that they will repeat in 2026 what they did for you in 2023 during the last primaries.

"In the 2023 primaries, you came here in Banda Constituency and we promised to vote for you and we did just that by placing 3rd in the whole of Bono Region. And my people say I should assure you again that God willing, on January 31st; they will do even better for you."