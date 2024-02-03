5 hours ago

Choosing a new coach is a difficult challenge for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), as they have less than three weeks to select a qualified candidate to oversee the Black Stars’ reconstruction.

Herve Renard, the two-time AFCON winner, is still the top candidate for the position, according to executive council member of the association Frederick Acheampong, but funding issues might keep him from being appointed.

According to Acheampong, the GFA had approached Renard before the World Cup when he was still with Saudi Arabia, but they could not afford his wages, leading them to hire Milovan Rajevic instead. Despite this, Renard has continued to express interest in coaching Ghana, and the GFA considers him their primary priority.

However, Acheampong emphasised that the current economic situation in the country makes it extremely difficult to hire Renard.

“We approached him prior to the World Cup; at the time, he was with Saudi Arabia. He was interested in the Ghana project, but we couldn’t afford his wage, so we hired Milovan Rajevic,” Acheampong revealed in an interview with Akoma 87.9 FM.

“Herve Renard has always and will remain the primary priority of the FA, but as I previously stated, considering all variables, particularly the economic position of our country, it makes it incredibly difficult to hire him.”

The GFA has set a deadline of February 2, 2024, for interested applicants to submit their applications. The five-member committee, led by GFA Vice President Mark Addo, is working tirelessly to find a suitable replacement for Chris Hughton, who was sacked following the Black Stars’ disappointing performance at AFCON 2023.

While Renard remains the top choice, the GFA is exploring other options within their budget constraints. The association hopes to find a coach who can lead the team to success and restore its former glory.